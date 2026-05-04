Trina Swanson Wins DFL Endorsement for 8th Congressional District Race

DFLers in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District have endorsed Trina Swanson to face incumbent Republican Pete Stauber this fall.

Swanson, a Hermantown native, picked up more than 70% of the delegate vote at the DFL endorsing convention on Saturday. She served for nearly 20 years previously as International Director of Operations at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services before resigning when she said the new administration asked her to carry out directives she believed were unethical.

Luke Gulbranson is another candidate in the race on the DFL side and said he plans to make his case to voters in the Aug. 11 primary.

Jeremiah Liend, another candidate who is a Technical Coordinator of the Performing Arts at Bemidji State University, withdrew his name from consideration for that DFL endorsement, citing “recent events that require his attention elsewhere.”