Lakeland PBS

Tribal Police Ask for Help in Locating Missing Mille Lacs Band Man

Mary BalstadJan. 12 2023

The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Dylan Sam
Credit: Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department

Dylan James Sam
Credit: Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department

According to the press release, 47-year-old Dylan James Sam was last seen on November 29, 2022. He was last seen in the Mille Lacs Band Reservation area. Sam is described as 5’7″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds. The last pieces of clothing he was seen wearing was a green jacket a with blue horizontal strip and red tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding Sam’s whereabouts, contact the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at (320) 532-3430.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Help Sought in Locating Missing Aitkin Woman

Body of Missing Carlton County Man Found in Aitkin County

MN DFL Candidates Stop in Bemidji on “Get Out the Vote” Bus Tour

Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Girls

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.