Trial Scheduled in Fatal Health Clinic Shooting in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Jan. 12 2022

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A jury trial has been scheduled for a Minnesota man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last year.

Gregory Ulrich will stand trial beginning May 16 on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9 shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said Wednesday that four weeks have been set aside for the case because it’s anticipated that jury selection will take a considerable amount of time.

Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering to law enforcement.

