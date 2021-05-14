Trial Postponed for Three Former Officers Charged in George Floyd’s Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The August trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been postponed.

A Minnesota judge delayed the case until next March so a federal trial could proceed first. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are all facing charges of aiding and abetting Floyd’s murder in state court. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted them on charges relating to violating Floyd’s constitutional rights, and those are the charges they will now face first.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was also indicted on federal charges. He’s already in custody awaiting sentencing on the murder charges a jury convicted him of last month. It’s not known when he will appear in court to answer to the federal charges.

