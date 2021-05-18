Trial for Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Set for December

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Minnesota judge has ruled there is probable cause backing the case against the former police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge. She killed Wright during a police stop in April, claiming that she accidentally fired her weapon instead of her taser.

Judge Regina Chu said Monday that she wants to expedite the case and to come to a trial or resolution as quickly as possible. A trial is scheduled for December 6.

Potter was ordered to make all upcoming court appearances and to stay law-abiding. She’s also forbidden, under state statute, to transport firearms or explosives for the remainder of the case.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today