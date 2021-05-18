Lakeland PBS

Trial for Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Set for December

Lakeland News — May. 17 2021

Kim Potter

A Minnesota judge has ruled there is probable cause backing the case against the former police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge. She killed Wright during a police stop in April, claiming that she accidentally fired her weapon instead of her taser.

Judge Regina Chu said Monday that she wants to expedite the case and to come to a trial or resolution as quickly as possible. A trial is scheduled for December 6.

Potter was ordered to make all upcoming court appearances and to stay law-abiding. She’s also forbidden, under state statute, to transport firearms or explosives for the remainder of the case.

