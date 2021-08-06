Lakeland PBS

Trial for Ex-Officer Accused of Fatally Shooting Daunte Wright Moved Up One Week

Lakeland News — Aug. 6 2021

Kimberly Potter

The trial for the former police officer accused of fatally shooting Daunte Wright in Minnesota will start one week earlier than originally planned. That former officer’s trial is now slated to begin on November 30.

Kimberly Potter claimed she mistook her service weapon for a taser during an April traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. She is now charged with second-degree manslaughter. Potter had been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years until she resigned two days after the killing.

The fatal police shooting came in the midst of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and set off several days of protests in the Minneapolis suburb.

If convicted, the manslaughter charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The judge overseeing the trial also today denied a request to broadcast the proceedings, which means there will be no recording or live streaming of the trial.

By — Lakeland News

