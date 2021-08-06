Trial for Ex-Officer Accused of Fatally Shooting Daunte Wright Moved Up One Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The trial for the former police officer accused of fatally shooting Daunte Wright in Minnesota will start one week earlier than originally planned. That former officer’s trial is now slated to begin on November 30.

Kimberly Potter claimed she mistook her service weapon for a taser during an April traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. She is now charged with second-degree manslaughter. Potter had been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years until she resigned two days after the killing.

The fatal police shooting came in the midst of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and set off several days of protests in the Minneapolis suburb.

If convicted, the manslaughter charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The judge overseeing the trial also today denied a request to broadcast the proceedings, which means there will be no recording or live streaming of the trial.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today