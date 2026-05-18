Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
May 18, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Trial for Bemidji Man Accused of Shooting at Officers in Frazee Set for September
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
05-18-2026
Community
‘Let’s Plant Trees’ Distributes 15,000 Free Seedlings to Bemidji Residents
05-18-2026
Sports
Bemidji Baseball Shuts Out Duluth Marshall 5-0 at Home
05-18-2026
Sports
Bemidji Softball Finds ‘Silly’ Way to ‘Band’ Together To Improve Hitting
05-18-2026
Business
In Business: Leech Lake Approves Band’s 1st Cannabis Cultivation Facility
Scroll To Top