Jury Finds Bemidji Man Not Guilty Of Second-Degree Burglary

After a two-day trial, a Bemidji man was found not guilty of second-degree burglary.

Matthew Donald Saice, 26, was found not guilty Wednesday. Saice was charged with second-degree burglary last October.

Last September, Saice along with his sister Shauntel Agnes Saice were accused of burglarizing a Beltrami home on September 23 where the homeowners said they were missing a Macbook, ipad, as well as a Hummingbird HELIX fish finder.

The day after the alleged burglary, Beltrami County Deputies met with Mathew Saice who was carrying an ipad and a Hummingbird fish finder, which Mathew said the fish finder belonged to a relative in a previous court appearance.

While Matthew Saice is being held in the Beltrami County Jail for other charges his sister Shauntel Sais remains in jail charged with second-degree burglary.