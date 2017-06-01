Jury Finds Bemidji Man Not Guilty Of Second-Degree Burglary
After a two-day trial, a Bemidji man was found not guilty of second-degree burglary.
Matthew Donald Saice, 26, was found not guilty Wednesday. Saice was charged with second-degree burglary last October.
Last September, Saice along with his sister Shauntel Agnes Saice were accused of burglarizing a Beltrami home on September 23 where the homeowners said they were missing a Macbook, ipad, as well as a Hummingbird HELIX fish finder.
The day after the alleged burglary, Beltrami County Deputies met with Mathew Saice who was carrying an ipad and a Hummingbird fish finder, which Mathew said the fish finder belonged to a relative in a previous court appearance.
While Matthew Saice is being held in the Beltrami County Jail for other charges his sister Shauntel Sais remains in jail charged with second-degree burglary.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More
Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More
That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More