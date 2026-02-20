Feb 20, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Trial Date Set for Former MN State Senator Charged in Undercover Sex Sting

Justin Eichorn Hennepin County Jail Mugshot Cg

Justin Eichorn (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

A former Minnesota state senator charged in connection with an underage prostitution sting now has a scheduled trial date.

Justin Eichorn had pleaded not guilty to one federal charge of attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. On Tuesday, a judge denied Eichorn’s motion to dismiss the charge and set a trial date of Mar. 30.

The former Republican state senator from Grand Rapids resigned last year after he was arrested in March after allegedly arranging to meet up with an undercover officer posing as a teenage girl.

Other motions from the defense to suppress statements and evidence were also denied. Eichorn and 13 other men were arrested in the March undercover child prostitution sting in Bloomington.

