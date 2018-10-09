Lakeland PBS
Trial Begins For Protesters Charged With Property Damage To Pipeline

Nathan Green
Oct. 9 2018
Two years ago, a group calling themselves the Valve Turners were charged with criminal damage to property of a public pipeline after using bolt cutters to turn off valves to a pipeline in Leonard. Today, trial proceedings for three of the activists started in Clearwater County. All three defendents have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The group gave a press release to the media, saying they plan to focus on the “overwhelming threats of climate change” and explain why their actions were necessary during their defense. “Jobs For Minnesota” also released a statement about the trial, condemning the actions of the group and during the court to send a message about the dangers of actions like theirs.

The courts went through jury selection today, but a jury has not been set. The court proceedings are expected to last until at least Thursday.

Nathan Green
