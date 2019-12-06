TRIAD Sheriff and Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin Visit In Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami-Bemidji TRIAD would like to invite the public to an opportunity to visit with Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel and Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin on Thursday, Dec 12.

The Beltrami-Bemidji TRIAD is part of a nation-wide campaign of TRIADs to promote partnerships between law enforcement agencies and senior citizens to enhance resiliency to crime and scams.

The meeting will last approximately one hour and allows the opportunity to hear department updates from the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Department. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions and address community concerns.

The meeting will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center located at 216 3rd St NW downtown Bemidji.

A meal is available at 12:00 p.m. through Lutheran Social Services for a suggested donation of $4 for seniors over the age of 60 and a fee of $8 for those under the age of 60. Please call ahead to reserve a meal at 218-444-3987.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today