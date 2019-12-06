Lakeland PBS

TRIAD Sheriff and Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin Visit In Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 6 2019

The Beltrami-Bemidji TRIAD would like to invite the public to an opportunity to visit with Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel and Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin on Thursday, Dec 12.

The Beltrami-Bemidji TRIAD is part of a nation-wide campaign of TRIADs to promote partnerships between law enforcement agencies and senior citizens to enhance resiliency to crime and scams.

The meeting will last approximately one hour and allows the opportunity to hear department updates from the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Department. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions and address community concerns.

The meeting will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center located at 216 3rd St NW downtown Bemidji.

A meal is available at 12:00 p.m. through Lutheran Social Services for a suggested donation of $4 for seniors over the age of 60 and a fee of $8 for those under the age of 60. Please call ahead to reserve a meal at 218-444-3987.

