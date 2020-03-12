Tri-County Health Postpones Event Due to COVID-19
Tri-County Health Care announced in a press release that order to protect the community from even a remote possibility of exposure to the COVID-19 or Influenza viruses, they have decided to postpone their Wellebrate Event.
Their wellness events are widely attended, including our more elderly population that are at higher risk, so they will reschedule this event when appropriate.
