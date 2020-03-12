Lakeland PBS

Tri-County Health Postpones Event Due to COVID-19

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 12 2020

Tri-County Health Care announced in a press release that order to protect the community from even a remote possibility of exposure to the COVID-19 or Influenza viruses, they have decided to postpone their Wellebrate Event.

Their wellness events are widely attended, including our more elderly population that are at higher risk, so they will reschedule this event when appropriate.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Concordia Language Villages Taking Precautions Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Sanford Health Announces New Visitor Policy Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Annual Shamrock Shuffle Postponed

WCHA Cancels Remainder Of Mens Hockey Postseaon

Latest Stories

Concordia Language Villages Taking Precautions Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Posted on Mar. 12 2020

Sanford Health Announces New Visitor Policy Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Posted on Mar. 12 2020

Annual Shamrock Shuffle Postponed

Posted on Mar. 12 2020

WCHA Cancels Remainder Of Mens Hockey Postseaon

Posted on Mar. 12 2020

Nevis Boys Basketball Clinches Win Over B-B-E in Section 5A Semifinals

Posted on Mar. 12 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.