Tri-County Health Care Workers Receive Initial COVID-19 Vaccinations

Chris BurnsDec. 21 2020

The COVID-19 vaccine arrived to many hospitals last week. Today it was administered to many healthcare workers all around Minnesota. Reporter Chris Burns got a closer look on the process and who is next in line for the vaccine.

Tri-County Health Hospital received 150 vaccines. Their health care workers will receive their initial shot today through Thursday and then a follow-up shot scheduled three weeks from their first.

Chris Burns

