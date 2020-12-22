Tri-County Health Care Workers Receive Initial COVID-19 Vaccinations
The COVID-19 vaccine arrived to many hospitals last week. Today it was administered to many healthcare workers all around Minnesota. Reporter Chris Burns got a closer look on the process and who is next in line for the vaccine.
Tri-County Health Hospital received 150 vaccines. Their health care workers will receive their initial shot today through Thursday and then a follow-up shot scheduled three weeks from their first.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.