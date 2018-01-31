Tri-County Health Care Uses Grant for Opioid Management Program

Tri-County Health Care was recently awarded a nearly $40,000 grant to implement a new opioid management program. The program will focus on opioid use for chronic non-cancer pain management.

TCHC will soon appoint a registered nurse case manager for patients to have individual based care. The funds from the Minnesota Rural Hospital Planning and Transition Grant Program will help take the program from a small group to a large community based effort.

Christine Harff, the Patient Care Services Vice President explains what the next steps will be after receiving the grant.