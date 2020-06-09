Tri-County Health Care to Host Mask Distribution in Wadena

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care officials have announced a second community mask distribution event in Wadena. The event will be held on June 11th from 3-7 p.m. in the Wadena Super One Foods parking lot, located at 120 Aldrich Ave SW, Wadena, MN 56482.

Over 2,000 free masks were distributed at the first event in May. Approximately 3,000 adult and children’s masks were provided to community members in Verndale, Henning, Bertha, Ottertail and Sebeka on May 27-28.

Distribution of the free face masks will be done via a drive-thru line so community members will not need to leave their vehicles. There will be signs directing traffic to the mask distribution location.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today