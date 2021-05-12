Tri-County Health Care to Host Clinics for Ages 12 and Over
Tri-County Health Care will be hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics targeting children ages 12 and over.
According to the release, the vaccine clinics will be on May 20 and June 10 from 1 PM to 6 PM.
Parents need to be present to sign a consent waiver. Tri-County Health Care says the clinics will also be open to anyone seeking a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
