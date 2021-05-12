Lakeland PBS

Tri-County Health Care to Host Clinics for Ages 12 and Over

Nick UrsiniMay. 12 2021

Tri-County Health Care will be hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics targeting children ages 12 and over.

According to the release, the vaccine clinics will be on May 20 and June 10 from 1 PM to 6 PM.

Parents need to be present to sign a consent waiver. Tri-County Health Care says the clinics will also be open to anyone seeking a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

 

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Multiple Injuries Reported in a Motorcycle Crash in Crow Wing County

Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Cass, Crow Wing Counties to Offer Mobile Vaccination Clinics for Businesses

COVID-19 Vaccine Available in Hubbard County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.