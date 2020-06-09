Tri-County Health Care Set To Host Mask Distribution
Tri-County Health Care officials announced a second community mask distribution event in Wadena has been set. The event will be held on June 11 from 3-7 p.m. in the Wadena Super One Foods parking lot, located at 120 Aldrich Ave SW, Wadena, MN 56482.
Over 2,000 free masks were distributed at the first event in May. Approximately 3,000 adult and children’s masks were provided to community members in Verndale, Henning, Bertha, Ottertail and Sebeka on May 27-28.
Distribution of the free face masks will be done via a drive-thru line so community members will not need to leave their vehicles. There will be signs directing traffic to the mask distribution location.
