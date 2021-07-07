Tri-County Health Care Recognized as a Clinical Training Site of Excellence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care has been named a 2020 Clinical Site of Excellence. The program recognizes community and clinical partners who have provided exceptional support for the University of Minnesota Health Sciences learners.

According to a release, award recipients supported students through creating and offering new clinical learning opportunities, helping learners stay on track toward graduation, continued providing education during the pandemic, displaying community service and high-quality communication.

The nomination for the award said, “Wadena has welcomed 3rd year medical students via the RPAP program for many years. The site is committed to training students to provide comprehensive care to rural communities. When the COVID pandemic hit, the Wadena medical staff developed innovative ways to test their patients for COVID and continue to care for their patients safely and continue to educate their medical students. As they have done for years, the site ensured that their students learned the importance of leadership along with medicine. The staff and physicians from Wadena went out of their way to ensure their students could continue to learn and participate in clinical care, despite the overwhelming strain of the pandemic in their community. In addition to a supportive medical staff, Wadena supports their students’ well-being with an incredibly positive atmosphere and a newly remodeled home near the hospital to live in!”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today