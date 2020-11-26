Tri-County Health Care Receives $25,000 For COVID-19 Patient Care

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care was recently awarded a $25,000 grant to better assist patients during COVID-19.

The funds went towards enhancing patient care and specifically went to purchasing an anesthesia machine that also functions as a ventilator. Ventilators were in short supply during the initial months of the pandemic, and Tri-County wanted to invest in a piece of equipment that could provide dual support, especially as COVID-19 numbers have increased in Wadena County.

The funds were awarded by the Otto Bremer Trust emergency fund.

