Tri-County Health Care Rebrands to Astera Health

Tri-County Health Care is officially announcing its brand transition to Astera Health. Staff members were informed of the rebrand on Aug. 19 at an employee picnic in Wadena. Over the past year, Tri-County Health Care partnered with Legato Healthcare Marketing to reimagine their name, logo and marketing assets.

“This evolution is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I knew we had to seize this moment. Organizationally, we decided to bring our brand into the modern era. We have a new building being constructed, so it also makes sense financially to go all out and change everything from the ground up. I believe this shift in brand identity will communicate our values and highlight the people that make us so special,” said Joel Beiswenger, president & CEO of Tri-County Health Care.

The new name and logo were selected after months of deliberation and collaboration among a core group that included representatives from all levels of the organization. Senior leadership at Tri-County Health Care is confident the new name will strengthen the overall perception of the hospital system while continuing its history as a long-standing private, not-for-profit health system in central Minnesota.

The brand change will not be effective immediately but rather gradually evolve. Over the next 9-18 months, staff members will begin phasing out the Tri-County Health Care brand. This will involve many levels of legal, contractual and business modifications. The changes will be complete upon the opening of the brand-new healthcare facility on the west end of Wadena in 2023. There are significant cost-savings associated with completing the rebrand in conjunction with the opening of the new facility.

This is not the first time the organization has changed its name. The current facility was built in 1974, replacing the Wesley Hospital, which opened in 1925. In 1974, the board of directors voted to change the name from Wesley Hospital to Tri-County Hospital. The name was modified again to Tri-County Health Care years later.

A virtual town hall for the general public is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. to address questions and concerns.

