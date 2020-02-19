Lakeland PBS

Tri-County Health Care Opens Local Milk Depot In Wadena

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 19 2020

Tri-County Health Care has partnered with the Minnesota Milk Bank for Babies to open a local milk depot in Wadena, making it possible for mothers with extra breast milk to safely share their gift with infants in need.

Tri-County Health Care has been named a breastfeeding-friendly workplace, providing lactation support programs for employees to donate and breastfeed privately.

