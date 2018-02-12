Tri-County Health Care Offers New Car Seat Program

Tri Baby Beginnings, a new name for the prenatal/OB program at Tri-County Health Care, has launched a new car seat program for patients. The purpose is to educate patients to ensure their children are riding safely in their vehicle. Six certified child passenger safety technicians (CPST) will host the appointments, which take approximately 30 minutes per seat.

If the seat is recalled, expired or broken or if it does not fit the child correctly, TCHC will replace the seat free of charge. Non-patients or those whose child has not visited a primary care provider in the last year may also make appointments for car seat recommendations, but they are not eligible for free replacements.

According to a press release, “We are delighted to offer scheduled appointments to our patients to educate you on the safe use of car seats,” said Denise Peltier, RN, CPST, who has more than 15 years of experience in car seat safety. “It is invaluable to have a trained and experienced child passenger safety technician come to your car and help with your seat to protect your child. We evaluate the vehicle, seat and fit issues and can help solve them. We look forward to being of service to you.”

In order to make an appointment to have your car seat checked, call 218-631-3510 or http://TCHC.org for more information about the program.