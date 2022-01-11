Tri-County Health Care now offering Sotrovimab infusions, but are limited

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care of Wadena, Minnesota is offering Sotrovimab infusions but there is a limited supply. The Omicron Variant is said to be overtaking Delta as the dominant strain of COVID-19, according to a recent release from Tri-County Health Care. This strain has caused several issues with monoclonal antibody therapy.

The Omicron variant and its mutations make most treatments ineffective. Sotrovimab is effective against the Omicron variant.

There is currently, an eligibility system set in place, by the State of Minnesota. Tri-County Health Care is strongly encouraging eligible people to get vaccinated. It is said, that Monoclonal antibody therapy should not and cannot replace vaccination for reducing infections.

If infected, the best time to explore Monoclonal antibody therapy is suggested for early on in the progression of COVID-19 symptoms. It is recommended that Monoclonal antibody therapy to be administered within at least ten days of initial symptoms, but should ideally be dealt with within five to seven days after the initial symptoms start.

Sotrovimab is given as a one-hour infusion. Patients will be monitored typically for another hour as a precaution in case of any allergic reactions.

