Tri-County Health Care in Wadena Hosts Drive-Thru Mask Distribution
Tri-County Health Care in Wadena hosted a drive-thru coronavirus mask distribution on Wednesday.
The event was thought of a few weeks ago by the group to help provide free, reuseable masks in the hopes of reducing the risk of coronavirus transmission in the surrounding community. Tri-County Health Care was able to acquire 10,000 cloth masks for the initiative.
According to one Tri-County official, there were cars lining up as early as a half hour before the event even began.
