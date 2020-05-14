Tri-County Health Care in Wadena Hosts Drive-Thru Mask Distribution

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care in Wadena hosted a drive-thru coronavirus mask distribution on Wednesday.

The event was thought of a few weeks ago by the group to help provide free, reuseable masks in the hopes of reducing the risk of coronavirus transmission in the surrounding community. Tri-County Health Care was able to acquire 10,000 cloth masks for the initiative.

According to one Tri-County official, there were cars lining up as early as a half hour before the event even began.

