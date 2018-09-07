Tri-County Health Care in Wadena Able to Serve Full Range of Orthopedic Services

Tri-County Health Care in Wadena has hired Ben Robertson, full time, to serve its patients a full range of orthopedic services.

On Tuesday, September Fourth, Tri-County Health Care added Orthopedic Surgeon Ben Robertson and his assistant to their full-time staff. With the addition of Robertson Tri-County Health Care is now able to give patients in Wadena full orthopedic care. This will save patients hours of travel time as they would previously have to travel to Brainerd to get the care they needed.

Tri-County Health Care currently sees about three to four thousand patients a year for orthopedics, and they expect to see that number increase.