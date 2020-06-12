Tri-County Health Care Hosts 2nd Mask Drive in Wadena
Tri-County Health Care hosted its second ever COVID-19 mask drive earlier today in Wadena.
According to Tri-County officials, the first mask drive in May distributed over 2,000 free masks to community members. The second installment of the event was started by Tri-County due to a number of calls from community members who said they missed out on the first drive.
Community members receiving masks today came from the towns of Verndale, Henning, Bertha, Ottertail, and Sebeka.
