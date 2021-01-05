Tri-County Health Care Hosting Virtual Town Hall January 12th
According to a release, On January 12th, Tri-County Health Care will host a virtual town hall meeting from 2pm to 3pm. The topic of the meeting will focus on the COVID-19 vaccine and updates on the organization heading into the new year.
The platform used for the event will be Microsoft Teams and will cover a multitude of topics. As mentioned above, vaccinations will be covered along with monoclonal antibody treatments and testing, updates on the COVID-19 status at the local levels, and the new hospital building project.
Some of the speakers featured will be Joel Beiswenger, President and CEO, Mark Carlson, Pharmacy Manager, Ben Hess, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Tammy Suchy, Incident Commander.
There will be an opportunity for people to ask questions during the meeting. The link to attend the meeting is https://bit.ly/3b1XCF5.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.