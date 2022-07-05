Tri-County Health Care Giving COVID Shots for Kids 6 Months to 5 Years Old
Tri-County Health Care will be administering COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages six months to five years of age starting tomorrow.
These vaccines will only be offered to children at their Wadena Clinic starting July 6th. Tri-County is encouraging parents to vaccinate their children as soon as possible to give them a layer of protection against the virus. Children in this age bracket face unique mitigation challenges and often cannot wear a mask when in public.
The vaccine is free of charge, but no walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, you can call 218-631-3510.
