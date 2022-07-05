Tri-County Health Care Giving COVID Shots for Kids 6 Months to 5 Years Old

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care will be administering COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages six months to five years of age starting tomorrow.

These vaccines will only be offered to children at their Wadena Clinic starting July 6th. Tri-County is encouraging parents to vaccinate their children as soon as possible to give them a layer of protection against the virus. Children in this age bracket face unique mitigation challenges and often cannot wear a mask when in public.

The vaccine is free of charge, but no walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, you can call 218-631-3510.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today