Lakeland PBS

Tri-County Health Care Giving COVID Shots for Kids 6 Months to 5 Years Old

Hanky HazeltonJul. 5 2022

Tri-County Health Care will be administering COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages six months to five years of age starting tomorrow.

These vaccines will only be offered to children at their Wadena Clinic starting July 6th. Tri-County is encouraging parents to vaccinate their children as soon as possible to give them a layer of protection against the virus. Children in this age bracket face unique mitigation challenges and often cannot wear a mask when in public.

The vaccine is free of charge, but no walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, you can call 218-631-3510.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Sanford Health Begins Giving COVID Vaccines to Kids 6 Months to 4 Years Old

Resurfacing of Highway 10 Between Wadena and Staples Expected to Cause Delays

Peoples Church in Bemidji Recognizes Public Health and Pride

Peoples Church in Bemidji to Hold Pride Celebration & Vaccine Clinic

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.