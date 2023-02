Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care is expanding its midwife services in Wadena with the goal of making a positive impact in the lives of women and their families. Their newest midwife, Allison Freese-Johnson, spoke to Lakeland News on the importance of a healthy lifestyle and what their midwife services have to offer.

