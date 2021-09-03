Tri-County Health Care CEO Discusses Rebranding to Astera Health

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After months of deliberation, Tri-County Health Care has said it will change its name to Astera Health. CEO Joel Beiswenger announced the change during a company picnic on August 19.

This is not the first time the organization has changed its name. Beiswenger says the decision was not made overnight, and the evolution of health care was part of the decision to rebrand.

Beiswenger says the change will not be effective immediately. Instead, the changes will be complete upon the opening of their brand new health care facility in 2023.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today