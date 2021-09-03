Lakeland PBS

Tri-County Health Care CEO Discusses Rebranding to Astera Health

Lakeland News — Sep. 2 2021

After months of deliberation, Tri-County Health Care has said it will change its name to Astera Health. CEO Joel Beiswenger announced the change during a company picnic on August 19.

This is not the first time the organization has changed its name. Beiswenger says the decision was not made overnight, and the evolution of health care was part of the decision to rebrand.

Beiswenger says the change will not be effective immediately. Instead, the changes will be complete upon the opening of their brand new health care facility in 2023.

