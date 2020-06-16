Tri-County Health Care Announces Reopening Of Ottertail And Sebeka Clinic’s
Tri-County Health Care announced the reopening of the Ottertail and Sebeka Clinic locations. Providers began seeing patients on Monday, June 15th.
The clinics were temporarily closed in March to allow time to develop cleaning and safety procedures during the COVID-19
crisis.
“The health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority,” said Medley Shamp, Tri-County Health Care
Clinic Manager. “We have added meticulous cleaning and safety procedures to ensure our patients are able to
meet with their providers for their health care needs at all of our clinic locations.”
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.