Tri-County Health Care Announces Reopening Of Ottertail And Sebeka Clinic’s

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care announced the reopening of the Ottertail and Sebeka Clinic locations. Providers began seeing patients on Monday, June 15th.

The clinics were temporarily closed in March to allow time to develop cleaning and safety procedures during the COVID-19

crisis.

“The health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority,” said Medley Shamp, Tri-County Health Care

Clinic Manager. “We have added meticulous cleaning and safety procedures to ensure our patients are able to

meet with their providers for their health care needs at all of our clinic locations.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today