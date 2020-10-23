Tri-County Health Care Announces New General Surgeon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care announces a new General Surgeon to the surgical staff team in Wadena.

General Surgeon Travis Swartz, DO, graduated from the University of Michigan before attending Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. Swartz then completed his residency at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

“It came down to having an overall desire to help people and finding the best way I could do that,” Said Swartz. “I had an anatomy teacher in high school who was a retired physician and working with him inspired me that medicine and surgery could be my route toward helping people.”

Swartz is located at the Wadena Specialty Clinic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today