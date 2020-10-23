Lakeland PBS

Tri-County Health Care Announces New General Surgeon

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 23 2020

Dr. Travis Swartz

Tri-County Health Care has announced that a new General Surgeon is joining the surgical staff team in Wadena.

General Surgeon Travis Swartz, DO, graduated from the University of Michigan before attending Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. Swartz then completed his residency at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

“It came down to having an overall desire to help people and finding the best way I could do that,” said Swartz. “I had an anatomy teacher in high school who was a retired physician and working with him inspired me that medicine and surgery could be my route toward helping people.”

Swartz is located at the Wadena Specialty Clinic.



Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

