Tri-County Health Care Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony Date for New Hospital

Nick UrsiniApr. 14 2021

Tri-County Health Care announced when it will break ground on a new state-of-the-art healthcare facility.

The 170,000 square foot facility is located at the corner of Highway 10 and 10th/11th Street NW on the Western side of Wadena according to the release.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ground-breaking ceremony will be live-streamed to the public.

The event will be held on May 4 at 2 PM.

