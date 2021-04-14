Tri-County Health Care Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony Date for New Hospital
Tri-County Health Care announced when it will break ground on a new state-of-the-art healthcare facility.
The 170,000 square foot facility is located at the corner of Highway 10 and 10th/11th Street NW on the Western side of Wadena according to the release.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ground-breaking ceremony will be live-streamed to the public.
The event will be held on May 4 at 2 PM.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.