Tri-County Health Care and Wadena Public Health to Host Joint Vaccine Clinic

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 15 2021

Tri-County Health Care and Wadena Public Health will be hosting a joint vaccine clinic this Thursday, March 18 that will administer about 500 vaccinations to eligible priority groups.

The vaccinations will target priority groups in phase 1b, tier 2 which includes people with health conditions such as sickle cell, down syndrome, cancer and various other debilitating health problems.

Additionally, vaccinations will cover groups in 1b, tier 3. This includes people ages 45-64 that have at least one underlying medical condition, individuals ages 16-44 with two or more underlying health conditions, and essential workers in agriculture, corrections, food-related services, and manufacturing.

Pre-registration is required and walk-in appointments will not be available. Eligible individuals will receive a registration link from Wadena Public Health, Tri-County Health Care, or their employer. Essential workers should be prepared to provide employment verification.

After arrival, patients will be registered and screened. A vaccine will be administered and the patient is then monitored for 15 minutes. Masking and social distance guidelines outlined by the state will be enforced at all times.

“We are excited to partner together with Tri-County Health Care and would like to thank the City of Wadena for working with us. We hope to receive larger allocations of vaccine for expanded groups in the coming weeks,” said Cindy Pederson, Wadena County Public Health Director.

The clinic will take place at the Maslowski Research & Wellness Center on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

