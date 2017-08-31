DONATE

Tri-County Health Care Adds New Ambulance

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 31 2017
Tri-County Health Care in Wadena dedicated a new ambulance to its emergency medical services (EMS) fleet on Monday, Aug. 21.

According to the Tri-County Healthcare press release, “We take our responsibilities of the life-saving capabilities of our EMS service seriously,” said Tri-County President/CEO Joel Beiswenger. “We are committed to maintaining the highest level of capability, technology and equipment such as this ambulance, paired with great people and local and regional partnerships.”

The new ambulance features a custom design by Premiere Specialty Vehicles of Fergus Falls and was manufactured by American Emergency Vehicles. The new ambulance is replacing the existing ambulance with more than 245,000 miles.

According to a press release, “Ambulances are places for a lot of different emotions,” said Mike Ittner, EMS supervisor. “There’s happiness, sadness, hopefulness and fear. We realize that people are apprehensive when we arrive. High-quality equipment, good training and professionalism from our staff remain the gold standard of service to our community. I hope when you see the ambulance arriving, your fears and apprehension is relieved somewhat.”

A second new ambulance will arrive in the next 3 or 4 weeks, making a total of 4 ambulances for Tri-County EMS fleet.

