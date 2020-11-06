Lakeland PBS

Tri-County Health and CentraCare Enlarge Partnership

Chris BurnsNov. 5 2020

Tri-County Health Care announced today their expansion of its partnership with CentraCare’s Heart & Vascular Center. The partnership will expand its cardiology services.

As a result from this partnership, CentraCare will lend top-ranked cardiologists to help with weekly coverage at Tri-County’s Wadena Location.

Chief Ambulatory Officer at Tri-County, Jose Alba, said,

“We are excited to team up with the the top-ranked staff at CentraCare’s Heart & Vascular Center.” He continued on saying, “This expands access to service and provides heart health close to home for all of the communities Tri-County Health Care serves.”

The cardiologists sent from CentraCare will provide multiple diagnostic testing. Those tests include; Holter monitoring, Vascular ultrasounds, and EKGs.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Itasca County Focuses on the Positive Things During Recent Weekly Meeting

COVID-19 Positive Cases Steadily Increasing in the State

513 New COVID-19 Cases in MN, 7 New Deaths Reported Tuesday

Essentia Health in Brainerd Welcomes New Cardiologist

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.