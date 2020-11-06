Tri-County Health and CentraCare Enlarge Partnership
Tri-County Health Care announced today their expansion of its partnership with CentraCare’s Heart & Vascular Center. The partnership will expand its cardiology services.
As a result from this partnership, CentraCare will lend top-ranked cardiologists to help with weekly coverage at Tri-County’s Wadena Location.
Chief Ambulatory Officer at Tri-County, Jose Alba, said,
“We are excited to team up with the the top-ranked staff at CentraCare’s Heart & Vascular Center.” He continued on saying, “This expands access to service and provides heart health close to home for all of the communities Tri-County Health Care serves.”
The cardiologists sent from CentraCare will provide multiple diagnostic testing. Those tests include; Holter monitoring, Vascular ultrasounds, and EKGs.
