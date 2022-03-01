Trending Social Media Challenge Encourages Teenagers to Ingest Benadryl

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Local authorities are warning the public about a social media trend that could cause harm to teenagers and lead to substance abuse.

According to a release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement recently became aware of a trending social media challenge encouraging people, specifically teenagers, to ingest Benadryl to the point of hallucination and then share the effects on social media. Parents are being encouraged to communicate with their kids about the dangers and harmful effects of substance abuse.

“In today’s society the use of illegal, and in some instances legal drugs, has become a common place, with actors on social media encouraging use by our youth,” said Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes. “We feel it is of the utmost importance to do whatever we can to combat this ideology, and parent/child communication is the most important.”

Aukes added that according to medical professionals, both short- and long-term harmful effects can be associated with the misuse of Benadryl. Some short term effects can include dehydration, rash, hallucinations, respiratory depression, and vision impairments.

Long-term effects may include respiratory depression, seizures, and cardiac issues. Any misuse of any drug, legal or illegal, can carry high risks of lethal consequences.

Aukes wants parents to know that if you suspect that your child, or someone you know, has a substance abuse condition, they shouldn’t ignore it. In such a scenario, they’re asked to contact their local medical professional or local law enforcement for assistance.

The Poison Control Hotline can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.

