Lakeland PBS

TrekNorth Students Organize Walkout to Bring Awareness to Social Issues

Betsy Melin — Apr. 19 2021

TrekNorth students in Bemidji organized a walkout today to bring awareness to various social issues as a part of a statewide movement.

Over 100 schools in Minnesota today had students walk out at 1:00 PM until 1:47 PM, representing the time of Duante Wright’s death. Students at TrekNorth took part in this demonstration, hoping to bring a voice to those who may need it.

The idea was organized by Minnesota Teen Activists, a group formed after the death of George Floyd last May. TrekNorth got word of the walkout  and organized their school quickly.

The students remained outside for the entire 47 minutes before returning to class for the rest of the day.

By — Betsy Melin

