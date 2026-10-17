TrekNorth Making History as 1st MN Charter School Football Team

A new football program was introduced this year at TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School, a charter school in the city of Bemidji. But the journey toward being a part of the Friday night lights was hardly a straight path.

After going from flag football runs as sophomores to junior varsity tackle football games at Bemidji State’s Chet Anderson Stadium as seniors, even the players themselves are in awe of how far the program has come.

“I never really thought I’d be playing on the field like this,” said senior FB Jakai Lord. “Growing up, I never was really into football. I never played sports like that. But as soon as I came over here to TrekNorth and I got to play, it feels really good to be out here, It feels like I’m living up to my dreams.

Prior to the 2026 high school football season, no player on TrekNorth had ever played tackle football. While many of the Sundogs ran track and field during the spring, they wanted a way to stay active during the fall as well.

“Most of us played football and are really young, but that was a long time ago,” explained senior QB Carter McKinnon. “And I mean, we’re all a small team. We don’t really have that many backups, so we all have to be tough. It’s all new territory. Every play is now completely new. It’s rough.

The Sundogs became the first charter school to join the MSHSL to play 9-player tackle football this year. And while the kids are still searching for the program’s first win, they don’t have to look far to see the support from the community.

“When we came up as a team, a lot of people started coming up to me saying ‘Hi,’ said Lord. “You know, we got all this support taking pictures and everything, just really spreading to the community.”

TrekNorth typically practices on an 80-yard field every day. However, nights like this past Wednesday, when they played against on Laporte on the same field as the Bemidji State Beavers and even donned their colors, are what the boys hope to have the chance to experience with their friends.

“Big friend group in school, we all hang out, you know, friend hang-outs at home, all that kind of stuff,” McKinnon said. “And then we get out on the field and that’s just the same there, too. Everybody’s working together. We’re getting into arguments, we’re getting into disagreements, but then it really comes together in the end and it pulls through. It’s perfect.”

“The adrenaline of hitting the touchdown, it’s the best,” added Lord. “All the plays out there. It’s just really fun—it’s the best part.” It’s the best all the the plays out there. It’s just really fun. It’s the best part.”

TrekNorth will play their final game of the regular season this upcoming Tuesday, Oct. 20 on the road against McGregor.