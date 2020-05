Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friday was TrekNorth High School’s graduation procession, and even though graduating seniors couldn’t physically attend the ceremony, Victoria Roy, an honors student who has received all three TrekNorth scholarships, gave her speech through a virtual graduation ceremony on YouTube.

