TrekNorth Charter School Looks To Expand

The last time the Deer Lake Elementary School bell rang was in the spring of 2001, and ever since the school building has sat empty tucked away in the northwoods. However, this quiet scene could soon be replaced with the sound of children once again.

TrekNorth originally was planning on building its K-5 school on the same grounds as the junior and senior high school, but those plans fell through, leading TrekNorth to the old Deer Lake School building. Last year 3 Suns Research moved into the facility and stepped forward to help TrekNorth. With a school building that is set in the heart of the northwoods, TrekNorth sees it as a perfect fit.

The school’s setting is a good fit with TrekNorth’s programming, and the building itself is still structurally sound. However, major renovations would still be needed.

If TrekNorth was to purchase the property, a lot of work would need to be done to restore the property back to being an elementary school. The area that used to be the playground is one of the many areas that would need to be rebuilt.

Many of the playground’s original footings still remain, and while the building and its utilities are in working condition, changes to the layout of the classrooms would need to be made.

TrekNorth has its eyes set on the future, and are looking to have its kindergarten through fifth grade program running by the fall of 2018, meaning that the old Deer Lake School bell could sound again in the near future.

TrekNorth is hoping to have a decision on the possible purchase of the school within the next couple of weeks. If TrekNorth does purchase the Deer Lake School, renovations could begin this summer.