DONATE

LPTV NEWS

TrekNorth Charter School Looks To Expand

Josh Peterson
May. 1 2017
Leave a Comment

The last time the Deer Lake Elementary School bell rang was in the spring of 2001, and ever since the school building has sat empty tucked away in the northwoods. However, this quiet scene could soon be replaced with the sound of children once again.

TrekNorth originally was planning on building its K-5 school on the same grounds as the junior and senior high school, but those plans fell through, leading TrekNorth to the old Deer Lake School building. Last year 3 Suns Research moved into the facility and stepped forward to help TrekNorth. With a school building that is set in the heart of the northwoods, TrekNorth sees it as a perfect fit.

The school’s setting is a good fit with TrekNorth’s programming, and the building itself is still structurally sound. However, major renovations would still be needed.

If TrekNorth was to purchase the property, a lot of work would need to be done to restore the property back to being an elementary school. The area that used to be the playground is one of the many areas that would need to be rebuilt.

Many of the playground’s original footings still remain, and while the building and its utilities are in working condition, changes to the layout of the classrooms would need to be made.

TrekNorth has its eyes set on the future, and are looking to have its kindergarten through fifth grade program running by the fall of 2018, meaning that the old Deer Lake School bell could sound again in the near future.

TrekNorth is hoping to have a decision on the possible purchase of the school within the next couple of weeks. If TrekNorth does purchase the Deer Lake School, renovations could begin this summer.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

TrekNorth Launches Mountain Bike Team

Bemidji Man To Serve Time In Prison For Embezzlement

Bemidji Police Honor Captain James Marcotte For 25 Years Of Service

Spring Gets One Last Blast Of Winter

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Donald said

Invasive species! That is crazy! General Mills needs to stop spreading their see... Read More

Nancy Meyer said

LOVED IT! Mal Meyer reporting is always spot on!whether warm softer stories or... Read More

0

Man Originally From Bemidji Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Posted on May. 2 2017

Recently Added

Man Originally From Bemidji Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Posted on May. 2 2017

Super Bowl Legacy Fund Grant Given To Form Local Bike Program

Posted on May. 2 2017

BSU Baseball Still In The Hunt For Postseason

Posted on May. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.