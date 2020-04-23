Lakeland PBS

Tree Sale Drive-Thru and Pickup in Crow Wing County

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 23 2020

To practice safe social distancing, the Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District is offering pickup and drive-thru options for preordered trees and plants.

All plants, trees, and other items can be picked up at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. Crow Wing SWCD is asking the public to enter through the main gate on Southeast 13th Street and to follow the yellow signs to the curling building. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Online ordering is still available, and items can be picked up on Thursday, May 7th and Friday, May 8th between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For planting success, plant the trees within two to three days after purchase. Visit the Crow Wing SWCD website to purchase items online.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Volunteers Needed For The Rain Gauge Reader Network Program In Crow Wing County

Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District Looks to Give Guidance To Local Farmers

Pine River Fish Passage Project Awarded $1.2 Million Grant To Complete Construction

Crow Wing County Highway Dept. Balancing Needs of Road Safety and the Environment

Latest Stories

Walz Orders Schools to Stay Closed Through Remainder of Academic Year

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Rural Minnesota Faces Unique Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Gifts of Hope Offers Donations to Business Affected by COVID-19

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Brainerd Area Sees Drop in Crime Numbers During Stay-at-Home Order

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Crow Wing County Releasing Weekly Advice For Those Struggling With Anxiety

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.