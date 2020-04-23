Tree Sale Drive Through And Pickup In Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To practice safe social distancing the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District is offering pickup and drive through options for preordered trees and plants.

All plants, trees, and other items can be picked up at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. Crow Wing SWCD is asking the public to enter through the main gate on Southeast 13th Street, and to follow the yellow signs to the curling building. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Online ordering is still available and items can be picked up on Thursday May 7th and Friday May 8th, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For planting success, plant the trees within two to three days after purchase. Visit the Crow Wing SWCD website to purchase items online.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today