Lakeland PBS

Tree Sale Drive Through And Pickup In Crow Wing County

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 23 2020

To practice safe social distancing the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District is offering pickup and drive through options for preordered trees and plants.

All plants, trees, and other items can be picked up at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. Crow Wing SWCD is asking the public to enter through the main gate on Southeast 13th Street, and to follow the yellow signs to the curling building. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Online ordering is still available and items can be picked up on Thursday May 7th and Friday May 8th, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For planting success, plant the trees within two to three days after purchase. Visit the Crow Wing SWCD website to purchase items online.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

