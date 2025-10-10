Tree Removal Worker Dies After Tree Falls on Him Near Menahga

A tragic accident near Menahga has taken the life of a man working for a private tree removal service.

The accident happened shortly before 3 on Thursday afternoon when the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an adult male who was injured by a fallen tree. The incident took place at a rural residence in Blueberry Township.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found that CPR had been started on the individual, and while lifesaving measures were continued, the man was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the man was working for a private contractor. The individual had climbed up a tree to saw off the top portion, and while doing so the base of the tree broke, causing the tree to tip over and the man to fall with the tree on top of him.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of family members. The incident remains under investigation.