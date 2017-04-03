Tree-Cutting Accident Injures Central Minnesota Man
A Central Minnesota man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon after a tree-cutting accident in Kandiyohi County.
The unidentified 29-year-old man was cutting down a tree when it fell on him, according to a report by the Brainerd Dispatch. The incident occurred around 3:00 P.M. in the 6000 block of 150th Avenue Northwest.
The man was transported by Life Link Air Ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hello Haydee Clotter, The information given by your blog seems very knowledgeab... Read More
Hello Haydee Clotter, The information given by your blog seems very knowledgeab... Read More
Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More
I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More