Tree-Cutting Accident Injures Central Minnesota Man

A Central Minnesota man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon after a tree-cutting accident in Kandiyohi County.

The unidentified 29-year-old man was cutting down a tree when it fell on him, according to a report by the Brainerd Dispatch. The incident occurred around 3:00 P.M. in the 6000 block of 150th Avenue Northwest.

The man was transported by Life Link Air Ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.