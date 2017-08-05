DONATE

Treating Strokes A High Priority At Essentia Health

Clayton Castle
Aug. 4 2017
It’s a medical emergency that affects nearly 800,000 people in the United States every year, according to the American Stroke Association. It’s also fifth-highest cause of death. Despite the statistics, many people are still unaware of the signs and symptoms of stroke. They can be remembered in the acronym “FAST.”

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd has taken measures recently to educate and inform the community on the common medical episode. Doctors at the hospital know a thing or two about stroke because the hospital was recently designated as a primary stroke center.

The designation by the Minnesota Department of Health is common among hospitals in metropolitan areas, which makes the designation even more special for the medical center in Brainerd.

St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd will continue to hold events throughout the year to educate the general population on the deadly emergency of stroke.

