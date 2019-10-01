Traveling Art Pub Gives Painters An Opportunity To Learn And Relax

You wouldn’t expect the setting of an art tutorial to be at a bar or restaurant, but that’s exactly the location for an art group called the Traveling Art Pub.

The group meets at different restaurants and bars around the area and on the last Monday of the month, the group goes to the Mission Tavern in Merrifield. Participants are able to follow an expect along as they are shown how to paint various paintings. The best part about the group is being able to meet other local painters and finding some time to relax.

“We just walk them through every step on how to make and build on, so then they can start on their own too and do their own kind of painting,” said Assistant Traveling Art Pub Painter Terri Henrickson.

“For me, it’s almost a stress reliever, so you can get out of your head, get out of your work, get out of home and just experience a fun night with friends,” said Henrickson.

If you want to join the Traveling Art Pub painting group you can check out their schedule on the Traveling Art Pub facebook page.