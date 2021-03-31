Lakeland PBS

Travel Trailer Lost in Bemidji Fire

Chris BurnsMar. 31 2021

On wednesday March 31st, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire on Jefferson Ave SW in Bemidji.

The report came in around 2:05 PM. Upon arrival, the firefighters found the fire inside a revel trailer. The Bemidji Fire Department responded with an exterior fire attack, because the conditions of the fire wouldn’t allow the firefighters to make any type of interior attack.

Firefighters were at the scene for an hour with twelve firefighters and four pieces of equipment. No injuries were reported, but the trailer and its contents are a total loss.

The fire is still under investigation but is considered accidental.

