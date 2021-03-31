Travel Trailer Lost in Bemidji Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

No one was injured in a travel trailer fire near a mobile home in Bemidji today.

On Wednesday, March 31st at around 2:05 PM, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire on Jefferson Ave SW in Bemidji. Upon arrival, the firefighters found the fire inside a travel trailer. The Bemidji Fire Department responded with an exterior fire attack, as the conditions of the fire wouldn’t allow the firefighters to make any type of interior attack.

Firefighters were at the scene for an hour with 12 firefighters and four pieces of equipment. No injuries were reported, but the trailer and its contents are a total loss.

The fire is still under investigation but is considered accidental in nature.

